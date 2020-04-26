January 29, 1940 April 23, 2020 In the morning of Thursday, April 23, 2020, Frederick Leon Mastaw of Roanoke County, Virginia, made his journey home surrounded by his wife and family. Frederick was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an Elder in the Sault Ste. Marie tribe of Chippewa Indians where Frederick's given name was Bii Bii Dawegazige. He was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Roanoke where he loved serving his church and church family whom he loved very much. Frederick was a Vietnam Veteran and proudly served his country while in the United States Air Force. He continued to serve others in his role as a volunteer in the Riverside California Fire and Rescue Squad. Frederick retired from Norfolk Western Railroad where he was a conductor on the Norfolk division. He had many hobbies including caring for wildlife, bird watching, antiquing, yard sales and he had a vast love of music. Frederick was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Gertrude Mastaw; sisters, Betty Mastaw and Patsy Rolph; mother and father-in-law, Raymond and June St.Clair; and sister-in-law, Debra St.Clair Zue. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Judy St.Clair Mastaw; his children and grandchildren, Julie Mastaw Dillon and husband, James, Quinlyn Mastaw-Leonard and husband, Ryan, Nathanial Thomas Dillon, Lexi Ranae Leonard, and Emmalyn Faith Leonard; devoted sister and brother-in-law, Linda S. and Kenneth Hogan; nephew, Shawn Gailey; numerous other nieces and nephews; sisters, Cheryl Mikulecky and Ruth Clingan; brothers, Raymond Mastaw, Thomas Mastaw and Perry Mastaw; his devoted friend, Timothy Blackburn and wife, Gloria; and devoted pets, Bentley and Isabelle. Due to the restrictions, a private family graveside service will be conducted at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Roanoke, Virginia with Pastor John Snyder officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 2825-A Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com. Frederick never met a stranger and was always lending a helping hand to others. His hugs will be missed by many.

