January 29, 1940 April 23, 2020 In the morning of Thursday, April 23, 2020, Frederick Leon Mastaw of Roanoke County, Virginia, made his journey home surrounded by his wife and family. Frederick was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an Elder in the Sault Ste. Marie tribe of Chippewa Indians where Frederick's given name was Bii Bii Dawegazige. He was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church in Roanoke where he loved serving his church and church family whom he loved very much. Frederick was a Vietnam Veteran and proudly served his country while in the United States Air Force. He continued to serve others in his role as a volunteer in the Riverside California Fire and Rescue Squad. Frederick retired from Norfolk Western Railroad where he was a conductor on the Norfolk division. He had many hobbies including caring for wildlife, bird watching, antiquing, yard sales and he had a vast love of music. Frederick was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Gertrude Mastaw; sisters, Betty Mastaw and Patsy Rolph; mother and father-in-law, Raymond and June St.Clair; and sister-in-law, Debra St.Clair Zue. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Judy St.Clair Mastaw; his children and grandchildren, Julie Mastaw Dillon and husband, James, Quinlyn Mastaw-Leonard and husband, Ryan, Nathanial Thomas Dillon, Lexi Ranae Leonard, and Emmalyn Faith Leonard; devoted sister and brother-in-law, Linda S. and Kenneth Hogan; nephew, Shawn Gailey; numerous other nieces and nephews; sisters, Cheryl Mikulecky and Ruth Clingan; brothers, Raymond Mastaw, Thomas Mastaw and Perry Mastaw; his devoted friend, Timothy Blackburn and wife, Gloria; and devoted pets, Bentley and Isabelle. Due to the restrictions, a private family graveside service will be conducted at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Roanoke, Virginia with Pastor John Snyder officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 2825-A Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com. Frederick never met a stranger and was always lending a helping hand to others. His hugs will be missed by many.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Former Tech QB Ryan Willis reveals injuries turned 2019 into ‘worst-case scenario’ as he eyes NFL
-
Warrants: Radford woman assaulted when she sought care for now deceased 2-year-old daughter
-
Petersen: It’s quiet in Virginia
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.