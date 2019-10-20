MASSIE Donald Rae November 27, 1945 October 18, 2019 Donald Rae Massie, 73, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away peacefully on 18 October 2019, surrounded by his daughters and sister, following a lengthy battle with service-related ailments and cancer. Don was born 27 November 1945 in Staunton, Va., son of the late Lillian Forsyth and Layton McCarthy Massie. His early life was spent on the family's farm in Fishersville, Va,; he attended Staunton public schools. Don earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Virginia Tech. Drafted into the military, he served at Ft. Lee, VA and then at USARV headquarters in Long Binh, Vietnam as a draftsman/illustrator. Later, Don earned a Master's Degree in Art from Radford University. He was a gifted artist, taught photography at local colleges, reported New River Valley news for WSLS, and founded Massie Photography. Don worked for Virginia Tech from 1979-2009, first as a staff photographer. His photographic images are part of the university's archives today. He later served as Audio Visual Administrator at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, recording medical procedures sent throughout the state to educate practicing veterinarians on the latest techniques. Beyond art, Don loved flying, reading, history, and airplane construction. He contributed generously to churches and charities. He always welcomed a chance to help others with their own art and photography projects. He found special joy in bringing people flying. He is survived by two daughters, Shannon Chance (Aongus Coughlan) of Dublin, Ireland and Heather Massie (Dan Leary) of New York City; sister, Kitty (Glen) Layman of Harrisonburg, Va.; brother, Phil (Linda) Massie of Brunswick, Ga.; and many nieces; cousins; and their families. The family is deeply touched by the compassion of Showalter Center staff and Carillon Clinic Hospice. Contributions are welcome in lieu of flowers to Warm Hearth Foundation, designated to the Showalter employee appreciation fund. A visitation will be held at Horne Funeral Home in Christiansburg on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Interment will be at Thornrose cemetery on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 a.m.
