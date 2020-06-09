June 9, 1929 June 4, 2020 On Thursday, June 4, 2020, our precious mother, Anne June Fuller Hill Massie, went to heaven to be with our Lord and Savior. She was a head-strong and determined warrior, she fought a long hard battle against dementia. She was 91 years old, born on June 9, 1929. She was survived by her four daughters, Deborah Hill Mays, Wanda Hill Sprouse Hodges, Julie Hill Meyer, and Melissa Hill Crego. She was also survived by her younger brother, Freddie Fuller. She had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many friends and family and will be missed by all whose lives were touched by her. Our mother will be laid to rest at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for assistance for her cremation bench which can be made directly to Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, 5757 Airport Rd. NW, Roanoke, VA 24012. May she Rest In Peace. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.