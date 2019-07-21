July 19, 2019 John Reedy Mason Jr., 67, of Salem, Va., passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, and has gone to be with our Lord and Savior. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janelle Mason; and was the former husband and cherished friend of Suzi Mason. Reedy is fondly remembered as a loving father, teacher, entrepreneur, programmer and musician. He is survived by his children, Aaron Mason (Michelle), Scott Mason (Rosalind), John Robert Mason (fiancée, Kaitlyn), Kristen Maxey and Michael Maxey. Reedy was the proud grandfather of Nora, Lara and Kairi; and was also survived by a brother, Randy Mason (Bonnie); niece, Amy Dalton (Clay); nephew, Johnathan Mason (Catherine); and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Sam Huntley Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, and on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
