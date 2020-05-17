May 15, 2020 Jeanne Freeman Mason of Roanoke, Virginia, walked quietly into the arms of her Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William and daughter-in-law, Jill. Surviving are sons, Stephen and Glenn along with Glenn's wife, Carrie. Jeanne is also survived by her grandchildren, Peter, Lucy, Andrew, Spencer and Merritt. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1924 and came to Roanoke around 1947 as a teacher in the public schools. The two passions in her life were her family and teaching children. Her primary method for raising her two sons was by the example of a Christian life well lived. Although only in the public schools for two years, Jeanne taught four and five-year-old children at First Baptist Church for about 30 years. During this time, she returned to the classroom during the week, teaching kindergarten and pre-school classes at a Baptist Mission Center in the old southwest neighborhood of Roanoke. Jeanne was instrumental in beginning the weekday children's preschool program at First Baptist Church, serving as the first director of their Child Development Center. She treated everyone around her with respect, dignity, and love, and was a favorite among staff and residents alike at the senior living facilities and nursing home where she spent her final years. Her family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at South Roanoke Nursing Home and the Park Oak Grove Senior Community for their loving and devoted care for Mrs. Mason. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Dr. Bryan Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Mason as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.