April 1, 2020 Cynthia A. Mason, 66, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles T. Mason Jr. and Gladys Tuck Mason; a brother, Timothy D. Mason; and her partner in life for 27 years, Bobby Leon Laprade. Cynthia is survived by her brothers, Charles T. "Buddy" Mason III and his wife, Paula "Boo," and James Mason. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Amanda, Charles, Bradley, Kaylyn and Morgan; and her two great-nieces, Abigail and Remington. Funeral services will be private due to government restrictions. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

