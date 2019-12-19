March 3, 1955 December 17, 2019 Barry Steven Mason, 64, who was a lifelong resident of Salem, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 17, 2019. He was employed with the City of Salem with over twenty-five years of service. Most recently, he served as the supervisor for the sewage department within public works for the City of Salem. Barry was an avid fisherman; he also loved anything with a ball including bowling, football, and baseball. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Salem, and he served in numerous capacities including singing in the choir and serving as a deacon. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herman and Elizabeth Wise; mother, Margaret Doris Mason-Bryant; and cousin, Sean Carter. He is survived by his loving wife, Lori Carpenter Mason; daughter, Katherine "Kat" Loring both of the home; aunt, Sharon Carter and husband, Jim, of Salem; cousin, Tisa Carter of Salem; sisters-in-law, Michelle Hafele of Maryland, N.Y., and Denise Wainwright and husband, David, of Salem; nieces, Colleen Borst of Salem and Rebecca Callahan of Delhi, N.Y.; nephew, David Wainwright of Salem; and many great-nieces and nephews. A time to worship God and celebrate Barry's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church, 1601 S. Colorado St., Salem, VA 24153, with Pastor Hilton Jeffreys officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the service hour at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Barry's honor to the Bethel Baptist Church Food Pantry at the address above, or to the Roanoke SPCA, rvspca.org/donate-now/. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
