MASK Barry L. September 22, 2019 Barry L. Mask, 71, of Roanoke, Va., went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was preceded by his wife, Diane Meadors Mask; children, Carrie Ann and Tina Nicole Mask; parents, Buford L. and Estelle M. Mask; and brother, Rodney Edward Mask. Barry retired from the N & W Railway after 40 years of service. He was a member of New Life Christian Ministries. Surviving are his sister, Maria E. Heehn; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Susan G. Koman Foundation or to New Life Christian Ministries. A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Gary Alls. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-366-0707.
Breaking
spotlight
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.