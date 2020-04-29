July 5, 1938 April 25, 2020 Wayne Allen Martin, 81, formerly of Pearisburg, Va., departed this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020, to enter the presence of his Lord and reunite with his sweetheart, in the care of Country View Assisted Living in Peterstown, W.Va. and Hospice. Born July 5, 1938, in Narrows, Va., he was the son of the late Jess and Mae Fleeman Martin. Wayne was spent his life as a machinist at Celanese, was a member of the Pearisburg Masonic Lodge, AF and AM, and part of the family of Bethel Chapel in Clendennin. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol Evans Martin; a sister, Colleen Coburn; and a brother, Oakley Martin. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Tony (Sandy) Martin, and Todd Martin, all of Pearisburg, Va.; brothers, Rabbit Martin of Pearisburg, Terry Martin of Pearisburg, Roger Martin of Narrows, Va. and Gary (Joyce) Martin of Radford, Va.; grandchildren, Amber Harvey (Andy) of Pearisburg, Chelsey Allen (Hunter) of Floyd, and Landice McClaugherty (Robbie Mannon) of Christiansburg; and great-grandchildren, Roslyn Jones, Reagan Mannon, Hunter Mannon, and Landon Mannon. The family wishes to thank the staff of Country View Assisted Living for all of the love and care they have shown to Wayne their family. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, where friends can meet at Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, Va. at 12 p.m. with Pastor Eddie Kendall officiating. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke, Va. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences (hugs from a distance) may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
