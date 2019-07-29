MARTIN Timmy July 27, 2019 Timmy Martin, 49, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-382-2612.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.