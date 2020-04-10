MARTIN SR. Robert Wade April 8, 2020 Robert Wade Martin Sr., 99, of Roanoke, Va., died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Robert is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Pat) M. Skeens; son, Robert (Bobby) W. Martin Jr.; son, Billy Wayne Martin and wife, Rebecca; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Pheasant Ridge Health and Rehab for the care they gave to Robert. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

