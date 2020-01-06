January 3, 2020 Rita J. Martin, 55, of Blue Ridge, Va., passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Lee Early Sr. and son, Matthew Martin. Rita is survived by her mother, Helen S. Underwood and her husband, Larry; and brothers, James Early and Lee Early Jr. All services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
