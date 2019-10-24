September 22, 1947 October 21, 2019 Ramona Kay Martin, 72, of Salem, Va., formerly lived many years in Northern Va., passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, in Salem, Va. She was born on Monday, September 22, 1947, to the late Linwood M. and Josephine Buchanan Collins. Kay achieved so many things throughout her life here are just a few; in 1970's she was elected as Queen of the Potomac Silent Club, in 1977 she was elected Queen of the Virginia Association of the Deaf, 1980 she was elected Queen of the Southeast Athletic Association for the Deaf, from 1983 – 87 she served as a Deacon of First Baptist Church in Alexandria, Va. Serving the Deaf members and was a choir leader for numerous years. In 1990 – 95 she was a Tupperware dealer holding parties in Virginia and Maryland, she became a champion in selling and in earnings, she gave Deaf ladies a wonderful opportunity through a dear dealer to buy items they needed in their cooking and serving needs. Coming into more recent endeavors, in 2014 Kay became a chairman of the Hall of Fame Luncheon, in 2018, she was a chairperson for the Hall of Fame of Virginia School for the Deaf Alumni Association Event. Kay served two terms (eight years) as a board member of the Virginia School for the Deaf Alumni Association, she served one term (four years) as the secretary of the Virginia School for the Deaf Alumni Association, and she was a Vice President of the Virginia School for the Deaf Alumni Association for (eight years), and lastly she was a member of the Ladies of Harley. Best of all was her fantastic catering skills which she oversaw at countless events. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Lee Martin; daughter, Kathleen Lynn Cheek, and husband, Paul; brother, Butch Collins; and her beloved pets, Boots and Lucky. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with Rev. John Wyble officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va. Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the funeral home. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the ASL interpreters who stayed by her side at the hospital sometimes going above and beyond staying around the clock. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Virginia School for the Deaf Alumni Association / Hall of Fame: Rusty Thompson 245 Manchester Dr. Hampton, Va. 23666. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
