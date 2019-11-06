MARTIN Patricia Gail Gurd August 11, 1936 November 3, 2019 Patricia Gail (Patsy) Gurd Martin, 83, of Roanoke, Va. and formerly of Covington, died Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born in Alleghany County on August 11, 1936, a daughter of the late Herbert and Lona Kesner Gurd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin "Eddie" Wesley Martin; two brothers, William "Bill" Gurd, Stephen D. Gurd; three sisters, Marna G. Ross, Wanda M. Binion and Mary "Ginny" Davis; and a son, Kevin Martin. She is survived by children and spouses, Barry & Laura Martin, Mark & Julie Martin, and Neil & Charlene Martin; grandchildren, Joseph Martin, Kyle Martin, Cole Martin, Marissa Martin, Mason Martin, Linda Gail Martin, and Cory Parker; and several nieces and nephews. The family will gather and receive friends at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Nicely Funeral Home prior to proceeding to Alleghany Memorial Park, Low Moor at 1 p.m. for a graveside service conducted by Pastor Wayne Gadman. Pallbearers will be Barry Martin, Neil Martin, Mark Martin, Joseph Martin, Kyle Martin, Cole Martin, and Mason Martin. Arrangements by Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge, Va. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.

