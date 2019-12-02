MARTIN Opal M. December 1, 2019 Opal M. Martin, 96, of Salem, Va., passed away December 1, 2019. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Horne Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.

