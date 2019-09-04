MARTIN Nannie Belle September 1, 2019 Nannie Belle Martin, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wayne Martin. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Park with Pastor Harry Hudson officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com

