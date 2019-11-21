November 19, 2019 Louise Craft Martin, 88, of Roanoke, Va., peacefully entered Heaven on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, and is now praising Jesus Christ Her Savior. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dickie Martin; parents, Ida and Charlie Craft; and siblings, Herbert Craft and Hilda Markham. Surviving are her son, David (Mary); granddaughter, Brittany; sisters, Virginia Bowles, Barbara St.Clair, and Effie (Ray) Mayhew; sister-in-law, Ruth Craft; special cousin, Gladys Goldstein; and many other beloved family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Huntington Court United Methodist Church, 3333 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
