January 31, 2020 Loreili Obenshain Martin, 81, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 31, 2020, after many years of battling cancer and other illnesses. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Oakey's North Chapel (540) 362-1237. Please visit www.oakeys.com to express condolences for the family.
