October 22, 1947 December 16, 2016 Kitty Ellen Porterfield Martin, 72, of Lightfoot's Run, Pearisburg, Va., departed this life on Monday, December 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with kidney disease under the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and in the presence of her family. Born in Christiansburg, Va., on October 22, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Earl Kitchener "Kit" Porterfield and Mary Williams Porterfield. Kitty took pride in being a bus driver for over 30 years and her family farm. She was a member of the Giles High School Class of 1966 and a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-New River Ward in Pembroke, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Susan Bowles; and a special friend, Patty Francis. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 55 years, Cantrall Martin; her son, Marcell Martin (Donna) of Ripplemead; her daughter, Kendra Martin Lane (Justin) of Ripplemead; her grandchildren, Alex Lane, Logan Martin (Hannah), Afton Lane, Tanner Martin, Meghan Lane, and Reagan Martin (Alex G. No 2); great-grandchild, Saint Compton; sisters, Pat Martin (Wayne) of Pembroke and Terry Waldron of Blacksburg, Va.; a special friend for life, Barbara Williams Ford-Coates of Sarasota, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other special and sweet friends. There will be a funeral service for Kitty on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-New River Ward in Pembroke, Va., at 2 p.m. with Bishop Mark Bunker presiding. A graveside service will follow on the family farm in Ripplemead, Va. The family will receive friends and family at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-New River Ward on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. The Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
IRVING, Shatory Kamaya
-
Roanoke woman convicted of 2002 drunken-driving death sentenced for DUI
-
McFarling: Goodbye to a fun and forcible Virginia Tech institution
-
A Franklin County executive chef orders up a career change, with a side of fun
-
U.S. lab chimps were dumped on Liberia's Monkey Island and left to starve. Their caretaker saved them.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.