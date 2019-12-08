MARTIN Kay Anderson December 5, 2019 Kay Anderson Martin, 66, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira D. and Eva Coleman Anderson; and a sister, Martha Christy Smith. Kay was a retired Surgical LPN and attended Southview United Methodist Church. Surviving are her sons, Daniel "Seth" Martin, Brandon L. Martin, and Luke M. Martin; grandchildren, Trey Lawrence, Cameron Martin, and Scarlett Martin; nieces, Ashley S. (James) McDaniel; and Allie K. Smith; great-niece, Madison McDaniel; and former husband, Wallace "Lee" Martin. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

