MARTIN JR. James B. July 11, 2019 James B. Martin Jr. (Jimmy), 57, of Riner, Va., went to Heaven on July 11, 2019. He left us way too soon but he is with Jesus now. He was employed at MOOG Aspen in Radford, Va. He was a member of the Riner Volunteer Fire Department for 18 years as 'Pooch' 423, and was a member of Auburn United Methodist Church. Jimmy was a big fan of VA Tech and Auburn High School sports. He also enjoyed outside and mowing his yard. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, J.B. Martin Sr.; father-in-law, Edwin Cole; and his grandparents. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Edwina; sons, Christopher (Terri) and Adam; mother, Doris Martin; stepfather, Gilbert Chafin; sister, Lori Mitcham (David); mother-in-law, Carrie Cole; brother-in-law, David Cole (Diane); and stepgrandchildren, Ashlee and Mason. He is also survived by nephews, Josh Mitcham (Kimberly), J.C. Mitcham (Lori Beth), Jason Cole; nieces, Emily Smith (Daniel), Megan Vaughn (Chase); and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Steve Aker and Pastor Lee Sarver officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.hornefuneralservice.com.
