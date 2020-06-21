June 18, 2020 Joyce K. Martin, 81, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Frances Moses. Joyce was a longtime employee of General Electric in Salem, Virginia. She is survived by her sons, Shaun Thompson (Tina) and Michael Hunt (Lisa), and grandchildren, Skyler, Jake, Chloe, Aiden, Samantha, Bradley and Aaron. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. The family requests that everyone wear their masks and follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce MARTIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.