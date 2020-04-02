September 12, 1942 March 31, 2020 Joyce Faye Wheeler Martin, 77, of Moneta, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Friendship Manor Health & Rehab. She was born on Saturday, September 12, 1942, in Roanoke, a daughter of the late Rollin Wheeler and Elizabeth Stevens Wheeler. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Douglas "J.D." Martin Sr.; sister, Helen Martin; sister-in-law, Lois Nycz and her husband, Joe; brother-in-law, Herbert Martin; and her beloved pet, Buddy. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Boothe and husband, Jeff; her sons, Jimmy D. Martin Jr. and Eric Martin; her grandson, Jadie Boothe and wife, Anne, and Trace Martin; her granddaughter, Jennifer Bowers and husband, Scott; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Bowers, Billy Boothe, Heidi Boothe. Also left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Lois Mae Scott, Marie Morris and husband, Lewis; as well as her brother, Ricky Wheeler and wife, Karen; her brother-in-law, Calvin Martin; sister-in-law, Hope Martin; and numerous special nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to the third floor staff at Friendship Manor Health & Rehab for everything you all did for her during her stay. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Martin Family Cemetery at Radford Baptist Church in Moneta. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

