MARTIN, Joyce E. Utter September 28, 1933 - August 7, 2019 Joyce E. Utter Martin, 85, of Salem, Va. rose on heaven's shore on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born on Thursday, September 28, 1933, in Oneonta, N.Y., to the late Albert Elmer and Neva Mae Steinrod Utter. Joyce was devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her career working as a restaurant manager/waitress and later serving as a loving personal caregiver to many people in need. She is remembered by her children as a loving and gracious mom, who provided a warm and happy home filled with love, laughter, and fun. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Lewis V. Martin, Sr.; her son, Lewis Martin Jr.; granddaughter, Rebekah Martin; and one brother, Alvin C. Utter. She is survived by her daughters, Diana Thomas (Randall) and Joyce Creed (Randy); and her son, Pastor Douglas Martin (Kathy); grandchildren, Dennis Landry (Lisa), Holly Landry, Bret Martin, Amanda Creed Imamovic (Mirsad); great-grandchildren, Bryanna, Aiyana, Issabelle, Zaccheo, and Ezekiel; daughter-in-law, Jan Martin who was married to Lewis Martin, Jr.; siblings, Lavern Utter, Richard Utter, Carl Utter, and Linda Bliss. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Roanoke, Va. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. A note from the family. Mom was the woman behind her man, Lewis and Dad was the man behind his woman, Joyce. They always stood together as one. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
