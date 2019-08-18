MARTIN, Joyce Chittum August 16, 2019 Joyce Chittum Martin, 86, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Mildred Chittum; and her husband of 59 years, Bobby R. Martin Joyce was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and a graduate of William Byrd High School. She retired from Roanoke City Schools after many dedicated years as a cafeteria manager. During the years after her retirement, Joyce and Bobby enjoyed time together traveling to all 50 states. The family rejoices in knowing that they have been reunited. Joyce is survived by sons, Steven R. Martin (Lois) of Roanoke, Dr. Michael J. Martin of Charlotte, N.C., and Kenneth W. Martin (Michele) of Vienna Va.; grandchildren, Andrea, Kevin, Davis, Chloe, Lane, Ella and Trent; brothers and sisters, Billy Chittum, Gertrude "Trudy" Wimmer (Ron), Shirley Noell (Ron) and Lawrence "Larry" Chittum (Barbara), all of Roanoke; and six nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Association in Joyce's memory. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Dr. Eric Spano officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.