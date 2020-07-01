May 18, 1928 June 29, 2020 Jean Purdy Martin, 92, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Joseph C. Thomas Center at Richfield. She was born on May 18, 1928, to the late Kyle and Dora Sigmon Purdy. Jean retired from Elizabeth Arden after 25 years of faithful service where numerous relationships and memories were made. Those who knew her best will remember her for always smiling and saw her as an exceedingly kind and loving friend. Along with her twin sister, June, she would enjoy going to the Salem Farmers Market to listen to music, where they were known as the "Toe Tapping Twins." Above it all, she will be remembered for her strength during life's storms and the love she conveyed, not only to her family, but everyone she met. Jean's infectious smile and kindness will certainly be missed! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth C. Martin; brother, Paul Purdy; and sister, June P. DeWease. Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her daughters, Renee Clark, of Troutville, Va. and Velva Ann Flick (David), of Salem; sister, Shirley P. Thomas, of Blacksburg, Va.; three grandchildren, Shana Jackson (Bryan), of Aldie, Va., Chris Shepperd (Karrie), of Roanoke, Va., and Michelle Honaker (Brett), of Roanoke, Va.; six great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Alexander, Ashton, and Annalise Honaker, all of Roanoke, Va., Jay Arney, of Forrest, Va., and Sydney Jackson, of Aldie, Va. One niece and three nephews also survive. To respect the families wishes, all services will be private at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com

