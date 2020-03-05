March 3, 2020 Frances Irene Martin, age 92, of Moneta, departed this life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She is survived by 10 children, John Martin, Martha Jones, Mildred Crider, Gloria Martin, Linda Nelms (husband, Matthew), Danny Martin, Melvin Martin (wife, Brenda), Geraldine Wills (husband, Bruce), Terry Martin and Clifton Martin; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Promise Land Baptist Church, Moneta, Va. Interment will follow in the Murphy Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Friends may view on Friday from 12 until 7 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Service information
1:00PM
11792 Moneta Rd
Moneta, VA 24121
