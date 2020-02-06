MARTIN, Esther Wright February 4, 2020 Esther Wright Martin, 77, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Orville T. "Jeff" Martin Sr.; her son, Daryl C. Martin Sr.; her parents, Morris and Bessie Wright; her brothers, Willie Wright, Kenneth Wright, Wilbur Wright, Dewey Wright and Chester Wright; and her sisters, Marcella Coffey and Hazel Luckado. Survivors include her son, Orville "Sonny" Martin and wife, Dianna; daughter, Sonya Martin Mitchell and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Monica Cole and husband, Troy, Leslie Turner and husband Matt, Khristina Demarco and husband, Greg, Cory Martin and wife, Rashelle, Aaron Martin and wife, Mayra, and Daryl Martin Jr.; brother, Hamid Wright; sisters, Norma Friend and Rena Tolley; and great-grandchildren, Ryan Cole, Madisen Cole, Cayden Turner, Arianna Turner, Cooper Turner, Bella Demarco, Bekah Lawrence, Liam Martin and Axel Martin. The family wishes to thank Dr. Mark Currie and Lewis Gale Physicians. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. J.R. Graybill officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
