September 5, 1921 March 4, 2020 Elizabeth B. Martin, age 98, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Cedar Hills, Texas. She lived there with her grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Mark and Brenda Johnston. Elizabeth (Betty) was born on September 5, 1921, in Bellwood, Pa. She was the oldest daughter of six children and was a long time, retired employee of Warner Lambert. Elizabeth's favorite past time was reading. However, she also enjoyed cross stitching, knitting, crocheting and coloring. Elizabeth will be remembered as a bright, shining light for her, infectious smile, beautiful blue eyes and incredible hugs. She is survived by her two sons, Charles T. Johnston Jr. (wife, Judy) of Horseheads, New York and David K. Johnston (wife, Becky) of Peoria, Illinois; her brother, Granville L. Beschler (wife, Ursula) of Storrs, Conn.; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard F. Martin; sons, Richard L. Johnston and Terry L. Johnston; and stepsons, Howard T. Martin and Robert E. Martin. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Harrison Funeral Home in Lexington, Virginia. The celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Harrison Funeral Chapel. The internment will follow at the Stonewall Jackson Cemetery, in Lexington, Va.

