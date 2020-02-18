December 10, 1936 February 16, 2020 Donald E. Martin, born to Ed and Elva Martin on December 10, 1936, 83, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Geneva Fitzgerald. After graduating from William Fleming High School and six months at Va. Tech, he went to work for Piedmont Airlines in Roanoke for 12 years, attaining Chief Agent of Operations. He was promoted to Assistant Station Manager at Washington National Airport. After two and half years in Washington, he was promoted to station manager in Lynchburg, Va. After 12 years in Lynchburg, he was promoted to station manager in Asheville, N.C. After seven years in Asheville and the buyout by US Air, he returned to Lynchburg and retired there after 34 years with the airlines. Mr. Martin was a member of First Baptist Church and a member of the Joshua Family Sunday School class. He drove a church bus and was the chairman of the Baptism committee for several years. Donald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce D. Martin; sons, Kevin Martin (Elizabeth), Rodney Martin (Cheli); grandchildren, Avery, Courteney, Tiffany, and Daniel. Services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow services at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.

