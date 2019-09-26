September 24, 2019 Clarence Ronald Martin, 81, of Roanoke, Va., passed peacefully into the arms of his Heavenly Savior on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He is now our guardian angel. Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Norma Jean Hall Martin; his parents, Clarence R. and Mary P. Martin. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Michael C. Martin and Steven R. Martin; "like a daughter," Elaine C. Martin; two grandsons, Bryan M. Martin (Ashlyn) and Patrick D. Martin; two great-grandchildren, Kinleigh and Kaleb; and brother, Harold R. Martin (Kathleen). Ronnie was a retired Roanoke City Fire Captain with 31 years of service and a former president of all Roanoke City retirees. He never met a stranger and Ronnie always had a smile. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Mark G. Washington of Hollins Road Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

