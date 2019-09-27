MARTIN Carol Jean November 8, 1940 September 24, 2019 Carol Jean Martin, 78, of Pearisburg, Va., departed this life Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019 in the care of Country View Assisted Living in Peterstown, W.Va. Born in Pearisburg on November 8, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Ola Meredith and Howard "Sonny" Evans. Carol was retired from the Celanese Plant at Narrows and was a member of the fellowship at Bethel Chapel. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Jackie Evans. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Wayne A Martin; her sons, Tony and his wife Sandy Martin of Pearisburg and Todd Martin of Pearisburg; her grandchildren, Amber Harvey, Chelsey Allen and Landice McClaugherty; her great-grandchild, Roslyn Harvey; her sister and brother-in-law, Dreama and Syl Vaught of Ripplemead; her brother and sister-in-law, Buddy and Monica Evans of Staffordsville; and a host of friends and loved ones. Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 3 p.m. in the Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow Street, Pembroke, with Pastor Eddie Kendall officiating. Burial will follow in Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6
