January 31, 1935 September 5, 2019 Bobby Lee Martin, 84, of Chamblissburg, Va., celebrated his first day in Heaven on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Kathie Anderson Martin; brother, Dickie Martin; sister, Hazel Giles; and nephew Dane Giles. Bobby proudly served his country in the United States Navy, as a radioman on the USS Perry during the Korean War. He worked as a serviceman for Dictaphone Corporation. He was a very talented woodworker and made beautiful furniture, he also loved watching college football especially Virginia Tech. Bobby is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jane; his son, Ricky Martin (Laurie); his daughter, Julie Jones (Steve); and granddaughters, Sarah Jones and Camie Martin. The Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jake Roudebush officiating. His family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Beaverdam Baptist Church, The Stewartsville Rescue Squad or to the Chamblissburg Volunteer Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

