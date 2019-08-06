MARTIN Beatrice Odegard August 3, 2019 Beatrice Odegard Martin (Bea), 74, of Christiansburg, passed away August 3, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Bea worked at VPI, retired from Radford University, and later in life worked at the cafeteria at Christiansburg High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Joseph Martin "E.J."; and parents, William and Dorothy Odegard. Bea is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Fleming and Ernestine "Tina" Martin; grandchildren, Chelsea Sheppard and Alexis "Lexie" Fleming; brother, Ted Odegard and wife, Emma; many nieces; nephews; and grandnieces; and nephews; and honorary daughter, Millie Weaver. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to caseforsmiles.org or pay for a child's lunch at one of the Christiansburg schools.
