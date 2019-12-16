December 13, 2019 Warwick Garner Marshall III, age 76, of Copper Hill, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt. 220 Chapel) with Pastor Rick Poland officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday beginning at 1 p.m at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.

