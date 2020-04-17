June 26, 1938 April 12, 2020 Gerald Alexander Marshall, 81, of Buchanan, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born on June 26, 1938, Gerald lived all his life in Buchanan. He and his brothers, Billy and Eldridge, owned and operated Marshall Brothers Dairy for over 50 years. He served as a Director for Bank of Botetourt and in the Buchanan Rotary with his wife, Linda, where he earned multiple Paul Harris Awards. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed golf, traveling and hunting. He always was helping a neighbor with a "handyman" project and he loved farming. Gerald was also a frequent patron of the North Star Restaurant and enjoyed the Round Table. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Nell Ageon Marshall; wife, Genevieve Lee Jamison Marshall (daughter, Lara Lee); wife, Imogene Turner (sons, Greg and Kevin); sister, Doris and her husband, Warren Stevens; brothers, Billy and wife, Jackie, Eldridge and wife, Elizabeth. Survivors include his wife, Linda Kelley Marshall; daughter, Lara Lee Strickler and her husband, Stan of Buchanan; sons, Greg Marshall and his wife, Molly, of Buchanan, Kevin Marshall and his wife, Amanda, of Buchanan; stepdaughters, Jeanette Lancaster Maxymiv and her husband, Mike, of Roanoke, Kelley Lancaster Nance and her husband, Keith, of Eagle Rock; grandchildren, Alexander Strickler, Riley and Owen Marshall, Bailey and Morgan Marshall; stepgrandchildren, Abigail and Mackenzie Maxymiv, and Kyree and Kylee Nance. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be at private graveside service for the family. A celebration of life for Gerald will be announced at a later date. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be considered to the Mill Creek Baptist Church Building Fund; 11475 Lee Highway, Fincastle VA 24090 and the Botetourt Resource Center; PO Box 153, Buchanan VA 24066. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.
