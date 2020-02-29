February 20, 1935 February 27, 2020 Constance "Connie" D. Marsh, age 85, of Wirtz, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Russell and Kathryn Grube. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Kay E. Sikanowicz and Susan L. Strawderman. Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery A. Marsh and Teresa C. Marsh; grandchildren, Karen E. Dayes, Sean Ryan Marsh, Trevor M. Haynes (Marris) and Nathan C. Haynes; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Emma and Berkeley; brother, Russell C. Grube Jr. (Livia); and many beloved friends. Connie led a very active life until two weeks prior to her passing. She was the first woman pilot to race at Reno, Nev. in her self-built biplane, "Flighty." Connie paved the way for women pilots in the United States. After hanging up her wings, she began raising and showing winning pigeons. She was an active and long-standing member of the VPDA and the Roanoke Valley Bird Club. Connie was also a very talented and accomplished artist. She could be found painting in her antique booth at The Artisan Center for the last 13 years. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, with Pastor Dwight Hayes officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. Her family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

