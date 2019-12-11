December 8, 2019 Richard Stephen Marmaduke, 69, of Botetourt County, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was the most compassionate husband, father, and brother. Rick was a friend to everyone. He is survived by his wife, Judy Marmaduke; son, Stephen Marmaduke and wife, Roxy; daughter, Denise Crampton and husband, Ray; and brother "Duke" Marmaduke. A Celebration of Life Get Together will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

