November 9, 1973 April 27, 2020 Kevin Todd Marks, 46, born and raised in Blacksburg, Va., passed away in Oceanside, Calif. He had been gone for 28 years. He was a handsome, artistic and loving young man who will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Don Marks of Blacksburg; maternal (Wood) and paternal (Marks) grandparents, all of Newport News, Va.; two cousins and an uncle, and his wife, Lorelei, of Calif. He is survived by his mother, Jan Marks; his brother, Brent Marks; and his nephew, Chris Marks, all of Blacksburg, Va., and several aunts and uncles and many cousins of Va., Ga., N.C. Kevin graduated from BHS in 1991 where he played soccer and wrestled. He was a member of the BUM church and active in the MYF. No services will be held at this time. If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please make it to charity of your choice.
