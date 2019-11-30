November 25, 2019 Phyllis Mardian, 74, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Philip and Francis Mardian. Phyllis is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Karl (Tony) and Michelle Mardian; as well as grandchildren, Jacob and Bethany Mardian. She was the property manager at Cedar Ridge Apartments for many years and was planning to retire in December. A Funeral Service will be held at noon on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Reverend Ken Shuping officiating. Burial will follow at Saint Andrews Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3until 6 p.m. at on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

