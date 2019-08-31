MANSPILE Brenda Hall February 19, 1953 August 29, 2019 Brenda Hall Manspile, 66, of Buchanan, Va., passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born on February 19, 1953 in Rockbridge Baths. Her father, Charmer L. Hall Sr.; mother, Ruth M. Hall Dudley; sister and niece preceded in death. Brenda is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gary W. Manspile; son, James (Nicole) Manspile, all of Buchanan; three grandchildren; Cody Manspile of Lexington, Katelyn and Kara Manspile of Buchanan. She is also survived by a brother, many nieces and nephews, and a special cousin, Shelby (Stanley) Fringer. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the UVa's Richard R. Dart ALS Clinic, the staff and nurses of Amedisys Hospice, the family and numerous friends that came to visit or help out. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Fairview Cemetery in Buchanan with Rev. Leonard L. Southern officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider an In Memory Donation to one of the following: ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W Gude Dr. Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or Amedisys Foundation 5221 Valley Park Dr. Suite 2 Roanoke, Va. 24019. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

