December 20, 2019 Milton Fletcher Manning, age 66, of Wirtz, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Memorial services will be conducted at Flora Chapel at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 with the Rev. Denver Turner officiating. His family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 5 p.m. at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Manning, Milton Fletcher
