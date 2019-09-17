MANNING David R. September 15, 2019 David R. Manning, 76, of Boones Mill, Va., died peacefully at home Sunday, September 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Betty Spradling Manning; daughter, Angela Manning and friend Jim; brother, Alvin Manning; and sister-in-law, Betty Simmons. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Boones Mill Church of the Brethren in Dave's memory. A memorial service will be held at the Boones Mill Church of the Brethren on Saturday, September 21 at 1 p.m. with visitation at 12 p.m. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

