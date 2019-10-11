October 9, 2019 Shirley Dean Mann, 72, of Vinton, Va., was called by the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Surviving is her husband of 52 years, Roger Mann; daughter, Tammy Smith and husband, Chuck; son, Michael Mann and wife, Kayla; grandchildren, Joey and Justin Smith, Zoey, Braylon, Braxton and Lily Anne Mann; brothers, Eddie and Tommy Dean; and numerous other family members. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Rick Via officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

