October 8, 2019 Connie Johnson Mann, 66, of Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake, Va., passed away after her valiant fight against cancer in the early morning of Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Airleen Johnson; and sister, Pamela Strange. Connie is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jim; her son, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Jessica; her father, Dutch Johnson (age 92); her nieces and nephews, Tracy Nelson, Laurie Morris and Edwin Strange; and her special cousin, Charles "Chuck" Johnson. She was born in Charlottesville, Va., and graduated from Orange County High School in 1971 then received a degree from Smithfield Massey Business School in Richmond, Va. For all those who knew and loved Connie, we ask that you raise a glass for a toast as the spiritual essence of her body and soul takes flight to the eternal light. The family wishes to thank all of the doctors and nurses at both the Blue Ridge Cancer Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for the exceptional care that Connie received. A memorial service will be held at a later date for immediate family in Orange, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Franklin County Humane Society, 18401 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Florida inmate's secretly recorded film shows the gruesome reality of life in prison
-
Luisa Cutting pleads guilty to Radford murder of Alexa Cannon; sentenced to 20 years
-
Lucy Addison Middle School principal leaves job
-
Radford University credit change sparks student dissatisfaction
-
‘Not a single play or single drive’: Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen on QB change
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.