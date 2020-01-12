January 2, 2020 Evelyn Baynes Manley, 91, of Clemmons, N.C., passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Roanoke, Va. and a member of First Baptist Church of Roanoke for nearly 60 years. She was educated in business at the Greene Business School in Greensboro, N.C. A vice president of the Junior Woman's Club of North Greensboro, and later served as its secretary. Evelyn began piano lessons at age seven and continued her studies for nine years. Her love of the piano continued all her life. As a resident of Trinity Elms Health & Rehab in Clemmons, N.C., she enjoyed playing familiar tunes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton Manley. She is survived by her son, Frederick and wife, Debra; granddaughters, Melissa and Courtney; and a great-grandson, Jordan. Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Trinity Elms Chapel and will be conducted by the Rev. Beth Woodard, the chaplain. Evelyn will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery with her husband.
