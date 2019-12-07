MAKO Glen Leona October 30, 2019 Glen Leona Mako, 93, passed peacefully October 30, 2019 in her Pearisburg home that she and her husband Elias (Red) built in 1998. Glen was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. She received her B.S. and Master's degree in Chemistry from Case Western Reserve. They moved to Westfield, NJ with their five sons. She became a chemistry teacher at Scotch Plains High School and President of theTeacher's Union. Glen was a member of the Giles County Book Club and the Garden Club. She was a beauty lover and seeker, whether the great museums of the world or the local thrift shops. Glen loved Pearisburg. She loved the mountains and the seasons, and the many local friends she made. She leaves her sons, Elias (Mendham, NJ), Chris (Walnutport, Pa.) and Emery (Hope Valley, RI, and Pearisburg) her daughters-in law Liza and Eva, grandchildren Zach, Emery, Katherine, Eleonor, Jessica, Chloe, Ellise, and Louis, and great-grandchildren Lindsey, Ashley and Oliver. There will be a remembrance at the family farm in the spring.

