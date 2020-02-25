February 23, 2020 Annie Frances Maiorano, 89, of Roanoke, Va., entered her Heavenly home on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She is survived by her children, Maria "Sue" Wingo Childress, Glenn "Willie" Wingo (Pam), and Elizabeth Cary Parrish (Terry); grandchildren, Shawn Childress, Kelly Childress, Eric Wingo (Jennifer) and David Wingo; great-grandchildren, Noel Gibson, Nathan Childress, Rachel Lanier, Colin Wingo, Cody Childress, and Lucy Wingo; Bobby Wingo (Wanda), who she loved as a son; and many close friends at the New River Park Campground. She will forever be loved and missed by her family and friends. Per her wishes, a private family service will be held. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

