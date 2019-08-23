MAILE James Franklin August 21, 2019 James Franklin Maile (Jimmy/Jim), 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 due to complications from dementia. He was preceded in death by his father, John E. Maile, mother, Beulah C. Maile and wife of 59 years, Nancy Joy Lemon Maile. Jimmy is survived by his sister, June Maile Hardy and husband, Alvis Hardy, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Reggie and Margie Lemon, Bernard and Ruby Lemon. Also, surviving are nephews and nieces, Debbie Hardy Straw (Russell), Philip Hardy, Greg Hardy (Connie), Danny Lemon (Susan), Mark Lemon (Anita), Adam Lemon (Michelle), MarAnna Lemon McKone (Jeff), Brett Winter Lemon (Diana), and many great nieces and great nephews. Jimmy retired from Appalachian Power Company as a payroll supervisor after 36 years of service. He graduated from Blacksburg High School in 1951, attended Virginia Tech from 1951-1953 and graduated from National Business College in 1960. Jimmy served four years in the United States Air Force, leaving as a Staff Sergeant. He was an exceptionally skilled handyman and there were very few things he could not accomplish. Family and friends would like to thank the entire staff of Salem Terrace, especially The Dogwood Memory Care Unit, for their exceptional care, love and concern for Jimmy the last two and half years. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by the Rev. Russ Merritt. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.

