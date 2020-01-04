January 2, 2020 Isaac Mahgerefteh, 59, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Kevurah will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Beth Israel Cemetery. The Mahgerefteh family is being served by John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home, Salem, 540-3895441.

